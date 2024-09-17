NDTV ProfitPoliticsJaishankar Names 'Summit Of The Future', QUAD As Next Focus Of India's Foreign Policy — Exclusive
Jaishankar Names 'Summit Of The Future', QUAD As Next Focus Of India's Foreign Policy — Exclusive

17 Sep 2024, 01:52 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in conversation with NDTV Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia. (Source: NDTV)</p></div>
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in conversation with NDTV Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia. (Source: NDTV)

A pivotal event on the horizon when it comes to India's foreign policy is the 'Summit of the Future', said Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV Editor-In-Chief Sanjay Pugalia on 100 Days of Modi 3.0, he emphasised on how the summit will spotlight global progress towards Sustainable Development Goals set for 2030.

Additionally, the upcoming QUAD summit will be another key moment, especially with this being American President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida's last summit, said Jaishankar. The Quad group, which includes the United States, Japan, Australia, and India, has been instrumental in promoting strategic cooperation and regional stability.

Modi 3.0 will advance India’s global standing by actively engaging on all fronts, Jaishankar said. "This third term will see us pushing ahead on all fronts. PM Modi is one of the senior most leaders on the global stage, and India will play a significant role in resolving global crisis situations going forward."

The forthcoming QUAD summit is indicative of India's strategy to promote the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' on a global scale, said Jaishankar.

PM Modi On 100 Days Of 3.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased the accomplishments of his government's first 100 days in office in a speech at the Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo in Gandhinagar. Modi emphasised that the government's focus has been on addressing various sectors and accelerating national progress.

"India's position in the 21st century is gaining global recognition," Modi declared. He praised the diversity, scale, and potential of India, asserting that Indian solutions for global application are now more relevant than ever.

Reflecting on the mandate given by the Indian electorate for a record third term, Modi attributed this victory to the nation's aspirations.

Modi outlined that the government's actions are part of a broader vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, with significant strides made in just the initial 100 days.

Watch the full conversation here:

