Jaishankar Names 'Summit Of The Future', QUAD As Next Focus Of India's Foreign Policy — Exclusive

A pivotal event on the horizon when it comes to India's foreign policy is the 'Summit of the Future', said Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV Editor-In-Chief Sanjay Pugalia on 100 Days of Modi 3.0, he emphasised on how the summit will spotlight global progress towards Sustainable Development Goals set for 2030.

Additionally, the upcoming QUAD summit will be another key moment, especially with this being American President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida's last summit, said Jaishankar. The Quad group, which includes the United States, Japan, Australia, and India, has been instrumental in promoting strategic cooperation and regional stability.

Modi 3.0 will advance India’s global standing by actively engaging on all fronts, Jaishankar said. "This third term will see us pushing ahead on all fronts. PM Modi is one of the senior most leaders on the global stage, and India will play a significant role in resolving global crisis situations going forward."

The forthcoming QUAD summit is indicative of India's strategy to promote the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' on a global scale, said Jaishankar.