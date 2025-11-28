Nepal’s New Rs 100 Note Shows India's Kalapani, Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura Regions

Nepal has released new Rs 100 currency notes carrying a map that includes the Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura regions, areas that India says fall within its territory. The notes entered circulation on Thursday.

The Nepal Rastra Bank said the notes follow a government decision taken in 2020, when the administration led by K P Sharma Oli approved a revised political map showing the three areas as part of Nepal, later endorsed by Parliament. India opposed the move at the time, calling it a unilateral step and saying the map represented an artificial expansion of territorial claims.