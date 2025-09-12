Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Sushila Karki Likely To Be Interim Prime Minister
Follow NDTV Profit's live blog to catch live updates about ongoing situation in Nepal.
- Oldest First
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: High-Level Meeting At President's House Today
A high-level meeting between Nepal's Army Chief, Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut and the CPN (Maoist Centre) leaders will take place at the President's House on Friday. Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel is also expected to take part in the meeting, NDTV reported.
Neapl Gen Z Protest Live: Nepal Army Stand Gaurd Outside Parliament
Nepal Army soldiers stand guard outside the Parliament building in Kathmandu after violent protests, PTI reported.
VIDEO | Nepal Army soldiers stand guard outside the Parliament building in Kathmandu after violent protests.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 12, 2025
The demonstrations - largely led by Gen Z activists - erupted after a social-media ban and reflect wider anger over corruption, inequality and elite privilege. During theâ¦ pic.twitter.com/1cbBwZTsNQ
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Odias Stuck In Nepal Rescued
"In view of the prevailing unrest in Nepal, 23 Odias who were stranded there have been safely rescued and repatriated to India." CM Majhi said on X.
In view of the prevailing unrest in Nepal, 23 Odias who were stranded there have been safely rescued and repatriated to India. By the blessings of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, and through the coordinated efforts of agencies from both the State and Central Governments, including theâ¦— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) September 11, 2025
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Former King Appeals For Peace
Former King of Nepal Gyanendra Shah appealed for peace and calm and said, "The recent violence, arson, and vandalism during public demonstrations, which caused significant human and material losses, have deeply saddened us. No system or ideology is greater than civic freedom," he said.
VIDEO | Kathmandu, Nepal: Erstwhile King Gyanendra Shah appeals for calm amid political turmoil in the country.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 11, 2025
"The recent violence, arson, and vandalism during public demonstrations, which caused significant human and material losses, have deeply saddened us. No system orâ¦ pic.twitter.com/RDesJgd9q7
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Nepal Dropped As Blind T20 CWC Venue
The turmoil in Nepal has forced the organisers to drop Kathmandu as neutral venue for the inaugural women's T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind, PTI reported.