Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Sushila Karki Likely To Be Interim Prime Minister

Business NewsPoliticsNepal Gen Z Protest Live: Sushila Karki Likely To Be Interim Prime Minister
Follow NDTV Profit's live blog to catch live updates about ongoing situation in Nepal.

12 Sep 2025, 09:42 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sushila Karki was Nepal's first women chief justice and is expected to steer the country through the ongoing crisis. (Photo source: Wikimedia Commons)</p></div>
Nepal's new PM likely to be announced today after KP Oli resigned on Tuesday following two days of deadly Gen Z protests in Nepal due to a ban on social media platforms like 'X', Facebook and others. However, the ban was lifted on Monday before Oli resigned.
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: High-Level Meeting At President's House Today

A high-level meeting between Nepal's Army Chief, Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut and the CPN (Maoist Centre) leaders will take place at the President's House on Friday. Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel is also expected to take part in the meeting, NDTV reported.


Neapl Gen Z Protest Live: Nepal Army Stand Gaurd Outside Parliament

Nepal Army soldiers stand guard outside the Parliament building in Kathmandu after violent protests, PTI reported.


Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Odias Stuck In Nepal Rescued 

"In view of the prevailing unrest in Nepal, 23 Odias who were stranded there have been safely rescued and repatriated to India." CM Majhi said on X.


Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Former King Appeals For Peace  

Former King of Nepal Gyanendra Shah appealed for peace and calm and said, "The recent violence, arson, and vandalism during public demonstrations, which caused significant human and material losses, have deeply saddened us. No system or ideology is greater than civic freedom," he said.


Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Nepal Dropped As Blind T20 CWC Venue

The turmoil in Nepal has forced the organisers to drop Kathmandu as neutral venue for the inaugural women's T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind, PTI reported.



