NCP Leader Bhujbal Highlights Fund Crisis, Claims 'Ladki Bahin' Straining Other Schemes

NCP leader and Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Monday that the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme is affecting the implementation of other government schemes and that all departments under the state government are facing a funds crunch.



Reacting to reports about the possible closure of his department's Anandacha Shidha scheme, The Indian Express reported Bhujbal saying, “I feel that the expenditure on the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme is affecting implementation of this (Anandacha Shidha).



Bhujbal added with nearly Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000 crore allocated to the scheme, funding for other initiatives had been affected, the report said.



He also pointed out that additional funds were needed for compensation in flood-affected regions, making it impossible to carry out certain initiatives this year.



Bhujbal, as per the report, added that he could not comment on the future of Anandacha Shidha, but said, “One thing is sure, that all departments are facing a funds crunch. Departments like PWD and others had a backlog of Rs 84,000 crore.”



He mentioned that during cabinet meetings, it was discussed that even though projects had been awarded, contractors were not completing work and were instead demanding payment of pending dues, creating challenges. “If we go on distributing money like this (in the Ladki Bahin scheme), then financial problems will arise,” reports quoted him as saying.



The Anandacha Shidha scheme, launched in 2022, provides four food items at a concessional rate of Rs 100 to families with saffron ration cards.

