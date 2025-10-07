NCP Leader Bhujbal Highlights Fund Crisis, Claims 'Ladki Bahin' Straining Other Schemes
The minister said with nearly Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000 crore allocated to the scheme, funding for other initiatives had been affected.
NCP leader and Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Monday that the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme is affecting the implementation of other government schemes and that all departments under the state government are facing a funds crunch.
Reacting to reports about the possible closure of his department's Anandacha Shidha scheme, The Indian Express reported Bhujbal saying, “I feel that the expenditure on the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme is affecting implementation of this (Anandacha Shidha).
Bhujbal added with nearly Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000 crore allocated to the scheme, funding for other initiatives had been affected, the report said.
He also pointed out that additional funds were needed for compensation in flood-affected regions, making it impossible to carry out certain initiatives this year.
Bhujbal, as per the report, added that he could not comment on the future of Anandacha Shidha, but said, “One thing is sure, that all departments are facing a funds crunch. Departments like PWD and others had a backlog of Rs 84,000 crore.”
He mentioned that during cabinet meetings, it was discussed that even though projects had been awarded, contractors were not completing work and were instead demanding payment of pending dues, creating challenges. “If we go on distributing money like this (in the Ladki Bahin scheme), then financial problems will arise,” reports quoted him as saying.
The Anandacha Shidha scheme, launched in 2022, provides four food items at a concessional rate of Rs 100 to families with saffron ration cards.
Similar kits were distributed in 2023 and 2024, with each phase costing Rs 500 crore and benefiting an average of 1.6 crore people.
Bhujbal also mentioned the Shiv Bhojan Thali scheme, saying providing meals for two lakh people costs Rs 140 crore annually, but the department has received only Rs 70 crore. Under the Shiv Bhojan scheme, beneficiaries receive a meal containing two chapatis, a bowl of vegetable, a bowl of dal, and a bowl of rice at a subsidised rate of Rs 10. The government covers the remaining cost, which is Rs 50 in urban areas and Rs 35 in rural areas.
The Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme was launched ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, providing Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women through direct benefit transfer. The government had promised to increase this amount to Rs 2,100 per month, but the hike has not yet been implemented.
Other schemes rolled out by the government in the election period include the Annapurna Yojana, free professional education for girls, the Teerth Darshan Yojana and power bill waivers for farmers.