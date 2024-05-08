Mayawati Factor In Uttar Pradesh; Who Benefits From A Weakening BSP?

BSP, once a formidable player in UP politics, was reduced to just one seat in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections, with even Congress and Raja Bhaiyya’s party getting a higher number of seats than behen Mayawati.

When the party formed government on its own in 2007 in the state, it recorded a vote share of 30.4%. This was reduced to 19.6% in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when it failed to open its account.

In the 2019 general elections, riding on alliance with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party called Mahagathbandhan (MGB), it maintained its vote share, winning a handsome 10 seats, a gain of 10.

The SP did not benefit from this alliance as it could not add on to its 5-seat tally of 2014. The alliance received 70% plus votes from the Muslim, Yadav, and Scheduled Caste communities.

It is widely believed that while the SP managed to transfer Muslim and Yadav votes to BSP candidates, it didn’t receive the same reciprocity with respect to Scheduled Caste votes. Interestingly, after the BSP benefited from the alliance, it broke ranks with the SP and contested the 2022 state elections separately.

This decision proved disastrous for the BSP, as its vote share declined to 12.9%, a decline of 9.3% compared to the 2017 Vidhan Sabha polls, and it could win just 1 seat, that is, down 18 seats.