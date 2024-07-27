Mamata Banerjee Has Chosen To Spread Falsehood: Nirmala Sitharaman On NITI Aayog Exit

Sitharaman was happy that the Trinamool Congress chief attended and spoke for Bengal and the entire opposition, she said.

"I may agree or disagree with what she had to say. But now with her saying baseless things outside, I can only conclude that she is making an effort to keep I.N.D.I.A alliance happy," she said.

The alleged incident sparked a row among political leaders, with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh calling it unacceptable. He said NITI Aayog was the prime minister's "drumbeater" in a post on X. The think tank muzzled all divergent and dissenting viewpoints and that its meetings were a farce, he said.

Sitharaman's comments came in response to Ramesh's post.

Banerjee had said her microphone was switched off after five minutes, while other chief ministers were allowed to speak for longer durations. During the meeting, she mentioned that the BJP-led central government presented a politically-biased budget and asked why was it discriminating among states.

However, a post by PIB Factcheck said that this claim was misleading and that the clock showed that her speaking time was over. "Even the bell was not rung to mark it," it said.