Maharashtra Infrastructure Projects In Top Gear, Says Fadnavis | NDTV Exclusive

The scale and pace of infrastructure projects in Maharashtra is in full flow and this has been possible only because of the support from the Modi government, according to Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

These projects will play a significant role in India's development, Fadnavis told NDTV Profit's Sanjay Pugalia in an exclusive interview.

Atal Setu, the country’s longest sea link of 22 km has been inaugurated, and so has a road tunnel connecting Marine Drive to Worli—part of the larger coastal road project. Moreover, Asia’s single-largest underground metro line will open be by this year-end, along with the Navi Mumbai airport, he said.

Construction work on the Pune Ring Road, the Virar-Alibaugh corridor and other connectivity projects will kick off very soon, he added.

The deputy chief minister said of the planned 375-km metro network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, 100 km has already been delivered.

Multiple sewage treatment projects have been initiated with the assistance of the central government, besides projects in urban and rural Maharashtra, along with the proposed Vadhvan Port, located near Dahanu.