Maharashtra Elections: A Daughter Returns The Favour To Sharad Pawar By Contesting Against Her Father

Maharashtra is witnessing electoral contests not just between uncles and nephews but also between a father and her daughter.

Baba Dharmarao Atram, the Nationalist Congress Party candidate from the Aheri constituency in Gadchiroli district, finds himself in a nail-biting race this election. His opponent? None other than his own daughter, Bhagyashree Atram, who has secured the ticket from Sharad Pawar’s NCP, making this a real family feud worth watching. But Baba Atram's story is no stranger to drama. He was on national news in 1991.

In the 1990 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Atram won a seat as an MLA on a Congress ticket. Just a year later, during the 1991 Lok Sabha elections, Baba Atram was pounding the pavement with Congress candidate Shantaram Potdukhe, going door to door and rallying support. While campaigning in a village called Medpalli near Allapalli, where the air was thick with wedding festivities, Baba Atram's world was about to be turned upside down. As he chatted with villagers at the local school, around half a dozen Naxalites swooped in out of the blue, guns drawn, demanding he come with them. The villagers stood shoulder to shoulder around Atram, but he knew that resistance would mean bloodbath, so he asked them to back down.