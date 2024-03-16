Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Size, Scale And Economics Of The World's Biggest Election

India is headed for general elections in the next few months and the Election Commission of India is set to undertake the biggest electoral process in a democracy.

There are 97 crore registered voters for the Lok Sabha polls in April and May, according to the Election Commission of India.

Over 55 lakh electronic voting machines will be deployed at 10.5 lakh polling stations.

The commission will enroll 1.5 crore polling officials. The polling stations will provide wheelchair services for differently abled citizens and assistance for pregnant women.

Four lakh vehicles will also be used during the elections.