Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Size, Scale And Economics Of The World's Biggest Election
The Lok Sabha polls this year are the 17th general election in independent India — the world's largest democracy.
India is headed for general elections in the next few months and the Election Commission of India is set to undertake the biggest electoral process in a democracy.
There are 97 crore registered voters for the Lok Sabha polls in April and May, according to the Election Commission of India.
Over 55 lakh electronic voting machines will be deployed at 10.5 lakh polling stations.
The commission will enroll 1.5 crore polling officials. The polling stations will provide wheelchair services for differently abled citizens and assistance for pregnant women.
Four lakh vehicles will also be used during the elections.
India's Electorate: A Breakup
The number of first-time voters in the age group of 18-19 years is 1.8 crore, while that in the band of 20-29 years is 19.74 crore.
The tally of male electors is 49.7 crore, while that of female is 47.1 crore.
There are 88.4 lakh PwD voters, 19.1 lakh electors who work in the security services, 2.18 lakh centenarians, 82 lakh 85+ age voters and 48,000 transgender persons who are eligible to vote.
India gets ready for celebration of democracy with 97 Cr voters, 1.5 Cr polling officials & 10.5 lakh polling stations. A mammoth exercise in democracy which is worldâs largest electoral movement of man and material. Over 55 lakh EVMs to be deployed for #GE2024 #ChunavKaParv pic.twitter.com/If2sFQzjQL— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) March 16, 2024
The Lok Sabha elections this year is the 17th general election in independent India — the world's largest democracy.
Leveraging Technology
The election commission has offered 27 mobile apps and portals for all stakeholders. cVigil will empower citizens to report model code of conduct violations and the poll body has assured action within 100 minutes.
A revamped results portal to enhance the experience on results day.
The KYC app will facilitate informed voting by divulging details like candidate affidavit and their criminal records that political parties are bound to report.
The Voter Helpline App will enable electors to submit online forms, view polling booth details and connect with Booth Level Officer.
Challenging Tasks
The Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission to regulate the campaigning of political parties and candidates during elections. Its main aim is to conduct free and fair elections by preventing any activities that could influence voters or disrupt the poll process.
During elections, it has often been found that candidates dole out materials like cash, liqueur, electronic gadgets to lure voters. The commission has been using technology and the security net to reduce such activities.
Over 2,100 general, police, and expenditure observers are being deployed for elections, the commission has said.
à¤à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤µ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¨ plummeting discourse à¤à¥ issue à¤¸à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤ªà¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤µ à¤à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ à¤¤à¤°à¤¹ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥- CEC Kumar— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) March 16, 2024
Urge parties to refrain from personal attacks and foul language.No-go areas in speeches are defined to maintain civility.Let's not cross lines in our rivalry #Elections pic.twitter.com/neQdPKWt35
Elections 2024 Overview
The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new house has to be constituted before that. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party government will seek a third straight term in power. The Indian National Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA is looking challenge the dominance of BJP-helmed National Democratic Alliance.
The tenure of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha assemblies will also end in June. The elections will be conducted simultaneously with the parliamentary polls.
The Lok Sabha has 543 seats, of which 84 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 47 for Scheduled Tribes.