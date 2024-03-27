Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi, Ashok Chavan, Annamalai Among 40 Star Campaigners Of BJP In Maharashtra

NDTV ProfitPoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi, Ashok Chavan, Annamalai Among 40 Star Campaigners Of BJP In Maharashtra
27 Mar 2024, 05:12 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are among the 40-star campaigners who would canvass for the BJP in Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The party has an alliance in the state with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the list, the party also named its chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Thakur.

Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states of Gujarat, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh will campaign for the party in Maharashtra. BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan, who last month quit the Congress also figures in the list.

Among other leaders who found a place on the list are Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis, Ashish Shelar, K. Annamalai and Manoj Tiwari. Check the full list below:

BJP Maharashtra Star Campaigners List 2024

  • Narendra Modi

  • Jagat Prakash Nadda

  • Rajnath Singh

  • Amit Shah

  • Nitin Gadkari

  • Yogi Adityanath

  • Pramod Sawant

  • Bhupendrabhai Patel

  • Vishnu Deo Sai

  • Dr. Mohan Yadav

  • Bhajan Lal Sharma

  • Eknath Shinde

  • Ajit Pawar

  • Ramdas Athavale

  • Narayan Rane

  • Anurag Thakur

  • Jyotiraditya Scindia

  • Smriti Irani

  • Raosaheb Danve Patil

  • Shivraj Singh Chouhan

  • Devendra Fadnavis

  • Samrat Choudhari

  • Ashok Chavan

  • Vinod Tawde

  • Chandrashekar Bawankule

  • Ashish Shelar

  • Pankaja Munde Palve

  • Chandrakant (Dada) Patil

  • Sudhir Mungantiwar

  • Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

  • Piyush Goyal

  • Girish Mahajan

  • Ravindra Chavan

  • K. Annamalai

  • Manoj Tiwari

  • Ravi Kishan

  • Amar Sable

  • Dr. Vijaykumar Gavit

  • Atul Save

  • Dhananjay Mahadik

The Lok Sabha polls for the 48 seats in Maharashtra will be held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.

The BJP has so far announced its candidates for 23 of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. According to a report in The Indian Express, the party will likely announce candidates for five-six more seats while giving the rest to its allies.

In its first list of 20 candidates announced earlier this month, the BJP renominated two-time Lok Sabha MP Nitin Gadkari from his Nagpur seat while commerce minister Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North) and Pankaja Munde (Beed) were among eight fresh faces. Pankaja replaced her younger sister and sitting MP Pritam Munde in Beed, the family stronghold.

Goyal is currently a Rajya Sabha member. His mother Chandrakanta Goyal was MLA from Mumbai for three terms. The Mumbai North is considered among the safest BJP seats in the state.

MLA Mihir Kotecha was fielded from Mumbai North-East, replacing current MP Manoj Kotak.

(With PTI inputs)

