Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi, Ashok Chavan, Annamalai Among 40 Star Campaigners Of BJP In Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are among the 40-star campaigners who would canvass for the BJP in Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The party has an alliance in the state with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the list, the party also named its chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Thakur.

Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states of Gujarat, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh will campaign for the party in Maharashtra. BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan, who last month quit the Congress also figures in the list.

Among other leaders who found a place on the list are Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis, Ashish Shelar, K. Annamalai and Manoj Tiwari. Check the full list below: