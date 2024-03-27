Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi, Ashok Chavan, Annamalai Among 40 Star Campaigners Of BJP In Maharashtra
In the list, the party also named its chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Thakur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are among the 40-star campaigners who would canvass for the BJP in Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
The party has an alliance in the state with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.
In the list, the party also named its chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Thakur.
Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states of Gujarat, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh will campaign for the party in Maharashtra. BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan, who last month quit the Congress also figures in the list.
Among other leaders who found a place on the list are Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis, Ashish Shelar, K. Annamalai and Manoj Tiwari. Check the full list below:
BJP Maharashtra Star Campaigners List 2024
Narendra Modi
Jagat Prakash Nadda
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
Yogi Adityanath
Pramod Sawant
Bhupendrabhai Patel
Vishnu Deo Sai
Dr. Mohan Yadav
Bhajan Lal Sharma
Eknath Shinde
Ajit Pawar
Ramdas Athavale
Narayan Rane
Anurag Thakur
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Smriti Irani
Raosaheb Danve Patil
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Devendra Fadnavis
Samrat Choudhari
Ashok Chavan
Vinod Tawde
Chandrashekar Bawankule
Ashish Shelar
Pankaja Munde Palve
Chandrakant (Dada) Patil
Sudhir Mungantiwar
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil
Piyush Goyal
Girish Mahajan
Ravindra Chavan
K. Annamalai
Manoj Tiwari
Ravi Kishan
Amar Sable
Dr. Vijaykumar Gavit
Atul Save
Dhananjay Mahadik
The Lok Sabha polls for the 48 seats in Maharashtra will be held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.
The BJP has so far announced its candidates for 23 of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. According to a report in The Indian Express, the party will likely announce candidates for five-six more seats while giving the rest to its allies.
In its first list of 20 candidates announced earlier this month, the BJP renominated two-time Lok Sabha MP Nitin Gadkari from his Nagpur seat while commerce minister Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North) and Pankaja Munde (Beed) were among eight fresh faces. Pankaja replaced her younger sister and sitting MP Pritam Munde in Beed, the family stronghold.
Goyal is currently a Rajya Sabha member. His mother Chandrakanta Goyal was MLA from Mumbai for three terms. The Mumbai North is considered among the safest BJP seats in the state.
MLA Mihir Kotecha was fielded from Mumbai North-East, replacing current MP Manoj Kotak.
(With PTI inputs)