Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How To Update Address On Your Voter ID?

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4.

Before the elections, it is important to check your voter ID to ensure it is updated and reflects your current address.

Voter ID is the Election Commission ID card or Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC). In case, you have recently shifted to a new city or home, then make sure that you update your voter ID card.

You can meet the Electoral Registration Officer of the new constituency to apply offline or you can apply online as well.