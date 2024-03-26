Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How To Update Address On Your Voter ID?
Voter ID is the Election Commission ID card or Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC). In case, you have recently shifted to a new city or home, then make sure that you update your voter ID card.
Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4.
Before the elections, it is important to check your voter ID to ensure it is updated and reflects your current address.
You can meet the Electoral Registration Officer of the new constituency to apply offline or you can apply online as well.
How To Update Address On Voter ID Online?
Step 1: Visit the official National Voters Service portal-https://voters.eci.gov.in/
Step 2: Select the option 'Shifting of residence/correction of entries in existing electoral roll/replacement of EPIC/ marking of PwD'.
Step 3: Click on 'Form 8'
Step 4: Log in with your registered mobile/email ID or EPIC no. and password.
Step 5: Click on the 'Self' option and then the 'Submit' option.
Step 6: Select the 'Shifting of Residence' option and click on 'Within Assembly Constituency' or 'Outside Assembly Constituency'.
Step 7: Select the 'State, District and Assembly/Parliamentary Constituency' you belong to and click on 'Next'.
Step 8: Enter your new address.
Step 9: Attach all necessary documents and click on the 'Next' button.
Step 10: Complete the declaration, punch in the captcha, and select the 'Submit' option.
Once the Election Commission of India accepts your request, they will make necessary changes to your voting ID.
Documents Required For Updating Address On Voter ID?
Here is the list of documents required for address change:
Aadhaar card
Indian Passport
Current passbook of post office or bank
Utility bills such as electricity, gas, or water bills under 12 months duration
Registered rent lease agreement
Revenue department’s land-owning records
Registered sale deed
How To Track Address Change Application Status
Step 1: Visit the official National Voters Service Portal- https://voters.eci.gov.in/.
Step 2: Select the 'Track Application Status' option.
Step 3: Enter the reference number, and the state name, and click on the 'Submit' option.
The screen will reflect the status of your application.