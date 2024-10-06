JPMorgan Says Dimon Hasn’t Endorsed Trump For President

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon didn’t endorse Donald Trump for president, a spokesman for the bank said, contrary to a message posted on social media by the Republican candidate.

“Jamie has not endorsed a candidate,” Joe Evangelisti, a spokesman for New York-based JPMorgan, said in an emailed statement.

The Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday’s social-media post. Trump told NBC News that he didn’t know about the posting and didn’t do it. The post remained on his account as of 3:35 p.m. in New York.

While Dimon hasn’t made an endorsement, he has been an active voice in the election, writing in a Washington Post opinion piece two months ago that the next US president must work to bring together a “deeply divided” nation as domestic and geopolitical issues mount. In March, before Vice President Kamala Harris replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate, she had lunch with Dimon.