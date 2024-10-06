JPMorgan Says Dimon Hasn’t Endorsed Trump For President
While Dimon hasn’t made an endorsement, he has been an active voice in the election.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon didn’t endorse Donald Trump for president, a spokesman for the bank said, contrary to a message posted on social media by the Republican candidate.
“Jamie has not endorsed a candidate,” Joe Evangelisti, a spokesman for New York-based JPMorgan, said in an emailed statement.
The Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday’s social-media post. Trump told NBC News that he didn’t know about the posting and didn’t do it. The post remained on his account as of 3:35 p.m. in New York.
While Dimon hasn’t made an endorsement, he has been an active voice in the election, writing in a Washington Post opinion piece two months ago that the next US president must work to bring together a “deeply divided” nation as domestic and geopolitical issues mount. In March, before Vice President Kamala Harris replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate, she had lunch with Dimon.
Trump, for his part, said in a June interview with Bloomberg Businessweek that he’s changed his view of Dimon, whom he assailed last year as a “highly overrated Globalist.” The former president said he could envision Dimon — thought to be contemplating a political career — as “somebody that I would consider” for Treasury secretary. In late July, Trump said on social media that he’d never considered Dimon for the post.
Trump has a long history of using Truth Social, the social-media platform he founded, to amplify conspiracy theories, make false claims about the 2020 election and attack his political rivals.
Friday’s Truth Social post wasn’t the first time Trump has incorrectly said that he’s been endorsed by a notable name. In August, the former president shared images generated by artificial intelligence claiming that pop star Taylor Swift wanted her fans to support Trump. Several weeks later, Swift endorsed Harris.