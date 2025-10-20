Business NewsPoliticsJMM Says It Won't Contest Bihar Polls, Blames 'Political Conspiracy' By Congress-RJD For Decision
ADVERTISEMENT

JMM Says It Won't Contest Bihar Polls, Blames 'Political Conspiracy' By Congress-RJD For Decision

Speaking to reporters, senior JMM leader Sudivya Kumar said his party will review the alliance in Jharkhand with the Congress and RJD, and give a befitting reply to the 'snub'.

20 Oct 2025, 06:12 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The announcement came barely two days after the Hemant Soren-led party said that it would go solo in Bihar and contest the elections in six assembly segments as the seat-sharing talks failed. (Photo: Wikimedia Commmons)</p></div>
The announcement came barely two days after the Hemant Soren-led party said that it would go solo in Bihar and contest the elections in six assembly segments as the seat-sharing talks failed. (Photo: Wikimedia Commmons)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Jharkhand's ruling JMM on Monday announced that it would not contest the assembly elections in neighbouring Bihar, claiming that the decision was taken in the wake of a 'political conspiracy' by its allies RJD and Congress, which deprived it of seats as part of the Mahagathbandhan.

Speaking to reporters, senior JMM leader Sudivya Kumar said his party will review the alliance in Jharkhand with the Congress and RJD, and give a befitting reply to the 'snub'.

The announcement came barely two days after the Hemant Soren-led party said that it would go solo in Bihar and contest the elections in six assembly segments as the seat-sharing talks failed.

"The RJD and the Congress are responsible for depriving JMM from contesting the election as part of a political conspiracy. JMM will give a befitting reply to this, and review its alliance with RJD and Congress," said Kumar, the state tourism minister.

JMM on Saturday had announced that it will contest Chakai, Dhamdaha, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui and Pirpainti seats, which are slated to go to polls in the second phase on Nov. 11.

The deadline for submission of nomination papers in these seats was Monday.

ALSO READ

Bihar Election: RJD Fields Five Candidates Against INDIA Bloc Allies
Opinion
Bihar Election: RJD Fields Five Candidates Against INDIA Bloc Allies
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT