J&K Assembly Elections: Who Will Win? Three Possible Scenarios Explained

Jammu & Kashmir's first assembly election in 10 years—also the first since the removal of the special status and its subsequent creation into a Union Territory—has a fascinating contest brewing between the JKNC-INC alliance, PDP, BJP and other parties, which include many ex-separatists, smaller parties and independents.

The state has thrown hung verdicts in the last three polls. The million-dollar question in everyone’s minds is whether any party or alliance will cross the halfway mark or will voters again give a fractured mandate.

458 candidates are in fray for the first two phases of Jammu and Kashmir. The first phase of polling is on Sept. 18 for 24 seats, and the final phase is on Oct. 1 for 40 seats, with results on Oct. 8. A record 44% of these candidates are independents, as per reports.

A high turnout in the 2024 general elections highlights the increased enthusiasm among voters, with the return of peace and tourism thriving.

Post delimitation, the seats in J&K have increased from 87 to 90—Kashmir valley has 47 (+1), Jammu region 43 (+1), and Ladakh 0 (-4; as it is now a separate UT). Kashmir Valley, which has a population of 56% as per the 2011 census, now accounts for 52% of seats, while Jammu, which has a population of 44%, now accounts for 48% of seats.