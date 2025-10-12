JD(U) Finalises List Of Bihar Poll Candidates, May Drop Four Sitting MLAs

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) has finalised its candidates for 'all the seats' it will be contesting in the upcoming assembly polls and may drop four sitting MLAs, a senior party leader said.

The senior JD(U) leader, on condition of anonymity, said that the party was likely to contest 103 of the 243 seats in the state assembly, though a formal announcement will be made 'at an appropriate time' by senior leaders of the NDA.

"The seats which we would be contesting have been identified. Respective candidates have also been finalised. Four non-performing sitting MLAs will be replaced with fresh faces. A new candidate will also be fielded in the Parbatta seat in Khagaria where our MLA Sanjeev Kumar last week crossed over to the RJD. The same will happen in Rupauli assembly constituency, where our multiple-term former MLA Bima Bharti has sided with the opposition parties," the JD(U) leader said.