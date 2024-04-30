JD(S) Suspends MP Prajwal Revanna Over Sexual Abuse Allegations; Political Slugfest Intensifies

Noting that the Congress government in Karnataka has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations, it said: "In this backdrop, as per JD(S)' party constitution and rules regarding breach of discipline and punishment, Prajwal Revanna has been suspended with immediate effect."

The suspension order, signed by party General Secretary K R Shivakumar, was released to the media following approval from the JD(S) national President.