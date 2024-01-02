Iran Sends Warship To Red Sea After US Sinks Houthi Boats

On Sunday Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian denounced what he called double standards by the US and some Western governments after a telephone conversation with the UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who urged Iran to rein in the Houthis. “Israel can’t be allowed to massacre women and children and carry out a genocide in Gaza and set fire to the region, but consider stopping an Israeli ship in the Red Sea as endangering the security of this economic waterway,” said Amirabdollahian.