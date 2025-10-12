Indira Gandhi Paid With Her Life For Carrying Out Operation Bluestar: P Chidambaram

Chidambaram said, "No disrespect to any service or military officer, but Operation Blue Star was not the right way to retrieve the Golden Temple and about 3-4 years later we showed the right way by keeping the Army out in Operation Black Thunder."

Operation Black Thunder was carried out in 1986 and 1988 to flush out militants hiding in the Golden Temple.

Baweja said that Operation Blue Star led to the next chapter of violence in Punjab. She added that Indira Gandhi 'mixed religion with politics and engaged Bhindranwale to help control the Akalis', which she said was a 'supremely bad idea'.

Chidambaram objected to the suggestion that Bhindranwale was 'created' by Gandhi. 'I am not sure whether that accusation against Mrs Gandhi is correct that she created Bindranwala.'

The Kashmir issue was also discussed at length at the book launch. Baweja, who has covered several conflicts in the Valley, said, 'I think Kashmiris very early understood that Pakistan was using them but somehow New Delhi never seized the opportunity to reduce the trust deficit with people of the Valley.

"We are talking about the wounds conflicts inflict on the population", she said.

Chidambaram said there is an alternative story of Kashmir than the one 'seen on television every evening'.