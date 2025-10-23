Indian Railways Launches Fact-Check X Handle To Counter Misinformation, Debunks Claims Made By Congress
Railways confirmed that the social media monitoring system has been activated to identify and combat misleading content.
The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday introduced a dedicated 'Fact Check' handle on X to combat misinformation. The move comes in response to what it claimed was a surge in fake and old videos circulating online.
The Railways, in a post, confirmed a social media monitoring system has been activated to identify and combat misleading content, and urged users to share false content related to IRCTC.
"Introducing Indian Railway Fact Check — the official handle of Indian Railways to counter misinformation. If you come across any misleading or false content about Railways, tag @IRFactCheck to help us keep the facts on track. Follow, stay informed, and share responsibly," read the post on X.
Introducing @IRFactCheck â the official handle of Indian Railways to counter misinformation.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 22, 2025
If you come across any misleading or false content about Railways, tag @IRFactCheck to help us keep the facts on track.
Follow, stay informed, and share responsibly. â
In a series of posts, IR Fact Check debunked some of the Congress's posts on various issues related to the Railways.
In one post, the Railways defended claims of 12,000+ special train trips for Diwali and Chhath Puja by linking a detailed schedule from October 1 to November 30, marking a record high to handle festive migration of over three crore passengers.
It accused the Congress of using recycled footage of overcrowding to undermine current efforts, saying timestamps and visual mismatches in clips were evidence of pre-2025 chaos at stations.
à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥à¤¯ à¤°à¥à¤² à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¯à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¥ 12000+ à¤¸à¥à¤ªà¥à¤¶à¤² à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤à¥ ðð¼https://t.co/WgS1fvjqul— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 22, 2025
à¤à¤¸ à¤µà¥à¤¡à¤¿à¤¯à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤² à¤à¥ à¤à¤ à¤à¤ à¤«à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤¹à¥, à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤°à¥à¤² à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤°à¤®à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥¤ https://t.co/e8LKyzYlRY pic.twitter.com/zzrwtEX2Pd
The Railways Ministry's post counters a Congress video highlighting overcrowding during the Chhath Puja rush, terming it misleading old footage with a stamped fact-check overlay.
The video depicts chaotic scenes of passengers climbing on train doors and windows in Bihar, but the Railways said web searches confirmed it was from earlier years.
à¤®à¤¹à¥à¤¦à¤¯ / à¤®à¤¹à¥à¤¦à¤¯à¤¾— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 22, 2025
à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤«à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤¯à¤° à¤à¤°à¤à¥ à¤°à¥à¤² à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤°à¤®à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥¤ https://t.co/MHOivUZrtG pic.twitter.com/EjxyuIf4yF
The Ministry has appealed to social media users, asking them to "refrain from sharing videos of crowds or other incidents at stations without verifying the facts." Passengers are advised to trust only official Railway notifications to avoid confusion and panic, the Ministry said.