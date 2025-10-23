Indian Railways Launches Fact-Check X Handle To Counter Misinformation, Debunks Claims Made By Congress

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday introduced a dedicated 'Fact Check' handle on X to combat misinformation. The move comes in response to what it claimed was a surge in fake and old videos circulating online.

The Railways, in a post, confirmed a social media monitoring system has been activated to identify and combat misleading content, and urged users to share false content related to IRCTC.

"Introducing Indian Railway Fact Check — the official handle of Indian Railways to counter misinformation. If you come across any misleading or false content about Railways, tag @IRFactCheck to help us keep the facts on track. Follow, stay informed, and share responsibly," read the post on X.