'I Was 18–20 Years Old!' Brazilian Hairdresser Alleges Her Old Photo Was Used In Haryana Voter Fraud

The woman whose face went viral after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s fresh allegations about voting fraud about the Haryana election has identified herself as a Brazilian hairdresser.

In a widely shared video, the woman, identified as Larissa Nery, says the photograph Gandhi cited at a press conference was taken when she was about 20.

"Guys, they are using an old photo of mine. It's an old photo, okay? I was like 18 or 20 years old. I don't know if it's an election or something about voting... And in India. Ah! They're portraying me as Indian to scam people, guys. What madness! What craziness is this? What world do we live in?" the woman says in the video.