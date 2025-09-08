'Hua Toh Hua', Says Congress MP On Vandalism In Hazratbal — What's The Controversy All About

A huge controversy erupted in Kashmir after the plaque with the Ashoka emblem was vandalised at the Hazratbal shrine on Sept. 5. Political parties accused Waqf Board chief Darakshan Andrabi of hurting religious sentiments by using the national emblem at the religious place. They demanded registration of a criminal case and her immediate removal.

The plaque was placed inside the Hazratbal shrine, which houses a relic of Prophet Muhammad, sparking outrage among devotees who maintained that placing any figure or symbol inside a mosque is against the Islamic principle of monotheism. The plaque was subsequently vandalised and removed by unidentified individuals after Friday prayers, prompting police to register a case.