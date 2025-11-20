Hope Nitish Govt Fulfills Its Promises: Tejashwi Yadav Breaks Silence After Bihar Elections Rout

JD(U) president Nitish was on Thursday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at a grand ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders were present at the swearing-in.

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and the party's in-charge for the recently held state polls, Dharmendra Pradhan, were also among those who had flown down to attend the ceremony. Nitish, along with a 26-member cabinet, was administered the oath to office by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Modi congratulated Nitish and extended his best wishes. In a post on X, Modi wrote: "Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister. He is an experienced administrator with a proven track record of good governance for many years. My best wishes to him for his tenure ahead."