Hope Nitish Govt Fulfills Its Promises: Tejashwi Yadav Breaks Silence After Bihar Elections Rout
JD(U) president Nitish Kumar was on Thursday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record tenth time at a grand ceremony.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday congratulated newly elected Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar.
In a post on X, Yadav wrote: "Heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Heartfelt best wishes to all the ministers of the Bihar government who took the oath as members of the Council of Ministers." [sic]
"I hope that the new government will live up to the hopes and expectations of responsible people, fulfill its promises and declarations, and bring positive and qualitative changes in the lives of the people of Bihar," he added. [sic]
BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and the party's in-charge for the recently held state polls, Dharmendra Pradhan, were also among those who had flown down to attend the ceremony. Nitish, along with a 26-member cabinet, was administered the oath to office by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.
Modi congratulated Nitish and extended his best wishes. In a post on X, Modi wrote: "Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister. He is an experienced administrator with a proven track record of good governance for many years. My best wishes to him for his tenure ahead."
Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking oath as Biharâs Chief Minister. He is an experienced administrator with a proven track record of good governance for many years. My best wishes to him for his tenure ahead. @NitishKumar pic.twitter.com/q5om9kI2IU— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2025
Nitish is among the 10 longest-serving chief ministers in the country. He has been at the helm of the state government for most of the last two decades.
Meanwhile, the newly elected RJD MLAs recently named Tejashwi as the legislature party leader. RJD won 25 out of the 143 seats it contested in the assembly elections.
Party president Lalu Prasad and senior leaders such as Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and Jagdanand Singh were present at the meeting.
Tejashwi, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly, was the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan in the polls.