Gabriel Attal Becomes France's First Openly Gay And Youngest PM

While Macron has more than three years left in his term, he is already looking toward his legacy and is concerned whether he might be succeeded by Marine Le Pen, whom he beat in the two prior presidential runoffs. European elections to be held in June are a test case for the growing popularity of her far-right National Rally. So far, the outlook is grim for Macron, with Le Pen’s party easily outpacing his own in polls of voting intentions.