Former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai To Be Chhattisgarh CM: NDTV

Former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is set to be the new chief minister of Chhattisgarh, people familiar with the matter told NDTV on Sunday.

Deo is a four-term Member of Parliament and resigned from the position earlier, after being elected as an MLA.

Hailing from a tribal family, he served as the Union Minister of State in both Steel and Mines ministries in the first term of the Modi government.