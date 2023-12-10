Former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai To Be Chhattisgarh CM: NDTV
Sai served as the Union Minister of State in both steel and mines ministries in the first term of the Modi government.
Former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is set to be the new chief minister of Chhattisgarh, people familiar with the matter told NDTV on Sunday.
Deo is a four-term Member of Parliament and resigned from the position earlier, after being elected as an MLA.
Hailing from a tribal family, he served as the Union Minister of State in both Steel and Mines ministries in the first term of the Modi government.
The Bharatiya Janata Party leadership also announced two deputy chief ministers; state party president Arun Rao and Vijay Sharma, the people told NDTV. Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh will be the assembly speaker.
Sai was named after several leaders were speculated to be picked for the post, including Raman Singh, Arun Rao, Saroj Pandey, OP Chaudhary and Ramvichar Netam.
BJP won the Chhattisgarh state elections after sweeping 54 seats in the 90-seat assembly. The new government will replace Congress leader Bhupesh Bhagel's government. The party won 35 seats this time around.