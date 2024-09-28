FIR Registered Against Nirmala Sitharaman Over Electoral Bonds Scheme

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah, whose resignation is sought by the opposition BJP as an FIR was registered against him over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment case, said: 'According to BJP leaders' argument, Nirmala Sitharaman should resign now, right?'

Responding to this, JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, said: 'Why should Nirmala Sitharaman resign? Has electoral bond funds gone to Nirmala Sitharaman's personal account to resign? Has she misused power and benefited herself like you (Siddaramaiah)?' .