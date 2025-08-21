Business NewsPoliticsElon Musk 'Pauses' Political-Party Launch Plans; Is He Eyeing Return In Republican Fold?
Elon Musk 'Pauses' Political-Party Launch Plans; Is He Eyeing Return In Republican Fold?

The SpaceX CEO conveyed plans of backing JD Vance financially as well if he decides to run for president in 2028.

21 Aug 2025, 12:03 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Elon Musk steps back from political aspirations. (Image source: Elon Musk/X)</p></div>
Elon Musk steps back from political aspirations. (Image source: Elon Musk/X)
Tech tycoon Elon Musk has already taken a step back from his political dreams and paused plans of forming his own political party, citing keeping his focus on business as a reason to his supporters, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Musk first pledged to form a new political party by the name of the ‘America Party’ after a highly public feud with US President Donald Trump over tax cuts and spending bills.

The WSJ cited the world's richest man, saying that he has been focusing his energy on maintaining warm ties with Vice President JD Vance, and forming his own party might send across the wrong message.

The SpaceX CEO conveyed plans of backing JD Vance financially as well if he decides to run for president in 2028. In the electoral campaigns for Trump, Musk had pushed in $300 million as a support for Trump and other Republicans via his political-action committee, America PAC.

While it is still not confirmed why exactly Musk may be backing away from his earlier proclamation, Vance's proposition for Musk to come back to the Republican Fold, reaffirmed his position on the Tesla CEO.

"So, my hope is that by the time of the midterms, he’s kind of come back into the fold," Vance said in an interview with a conservative website Gateway Pundit.

