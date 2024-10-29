Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Eknath Shinde’s Wealth Grows Rs 26.12 Crore In Five Years
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s wealth has increased by Rs 26.12 crore over the last five years according to an affidavit filed as part of his nomination for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024.
In 2019, his wealth was Rs 11.57 crore. By 2024, it rose to Rs 37.69 crore.
Shinde’s financial declaration has revealed significant asset growth for both him and his wife, alongside notable shifts in their incomes over the past five years, according to the affidavit filed on Monday.
His assets comprise cash holdings, fixed deposits totaling Rs 10.76 lakh across various banks, shares in Thane Janata Coop. Bank worth Rs 50,500, and a life insurance policy valued at Rs 59.87 lakh.
Shinde owns two cars—a 2006 Mahindra Armada and a 2011 Mahindra Bolero.
The CM has also declared liabilities totaling Rs 5.29 crore, which has been attributed to loans from family members and a real estate company.
Although his income briefly peaked in 2021 to touch Rs 52.96 lakh, it has since decreased. His income sources include business ventures like Bombay Food Packers, Shivam Transport, Shivam Enterprises, and Newleaf Organics, alongside his state government salary.
Wife's Portfolio
In contrast, the affidavit disclosed a substantial growth in his wife Lata Shinde's assets and income.
Her assets now stand at Rs 22.85 crore, a 73.26% increase from Rs 6.11 crore in 2019. These holdings include Rs 1.5 crore in fixed deposits, life insurance policies, gold, and several vehicles.
Her income saw a dramatic jump of 214.71%, reaching Rs 15.83 lakh in 2024, This was primarily on account of her business investments in Shinde Construction, Newleaf Organics, and rental properties. While, Shinde has liabilities of Rs 5.29 crore, his wife's liabilities stand at Rs 9.99 crore—from bank and personal loans.
The couple’s combined assets rose from Rs 11.56 crore in 2019 to Rs 37.68 crore.
As Maharashtra prepares for its single-phase assembly elections, the BJP, in alliance with Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, is aiming to retain power, following its performance in the last two elections. In 2019, the party won 105 seats, while its 2014 tally stood at 122. Votes will be counted on Nov. 23, deciding the future leadership of Maharashtra.