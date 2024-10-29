Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Eknath Shinde’s Wealth Grows Rs 26.12 Crore In Five Years

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s wealth has increased by Rs 26.12 crore over the last five years according to an affidavit filed as part of his nomination for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024.

In 2019, his wealth was Rs 11.57 crore. By 2024, it rose to Rs 37.69 crore.

Shinde’s financial declaration has revealed significant asset growth for both him and his wife, alongside notable shifts in their incomes over the past five years, according to the affidavit filed on Monday.

His assets comprise cash holdings, fixed deposits totaling Rs 10.76 lakh across various banks, shares in Thane Janata Coop. Bank worth Rs 50,500, and a life insurance policy valued at Rs 59.87 lakh.

Shinde owns two cars—a 2006 Mahindra Armada and a 2011 Mahindra Bolero.

The CM has also declared liabilities totaling Rs 5.29 crore, which has been attributed to loans from family members and a real estate company.

Although his income briefly peaked in 2021 to touch Rs 52.96 lakh, it has since decreased. His income sources include business ventures like Bombay Food Packers, Shivam Transport, Shivam Enterprises, and Newleaf Organics, alongside his state government salary.