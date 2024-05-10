'Fight Against Dictatorship': Arvind Kejriwal After Release From Tihar Jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1. Workers and leaders of his Aam Aadmi Party had gathered outside the prison complex to welcome him.

Kejriwal left from Tihar in his convoy. He was accompanied by his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, his daughter, Harshita and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak.

"Crores of people across the country sent me their blessings. I thank the judges of the Supreme Court," Kejriwal said in an address to part workers. "We all have to come together and save the country from dictatorship."

The leader said he will visit a Hanuman temple in Connaught Place on Saturday morning and attend a press conference in the in the afternoon at the party headquarters.