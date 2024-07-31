NDTV ProfitPoliticsCP Radhakrishnan Takes Oath As Maharashtra Governor
ADVERTISEMENT

CP Radhakrishnan Takes Oath As Maharashtra Governor

Radhakrishnan was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Bombay High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya.

31 Jul 2024, 08:09 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>CP&nbsp;Radhakrishnan with Devendra Fadnavis.</p><p>(Source: CP Radhakrishnan/X)</p></div>
CP Radhakrishnan with Devendra Fadnavis.

(Source: CP Radhakrishnan/X)

CP Radhakrishnan was on Wednesday sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra.

He is the 21st governor of the state since it was formed in 1960.

Radhakrishnan was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Bombay High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, other ministers, officials, Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and state Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla were among those present at the Raj Bhavan ceremony.

Prior to his new appointment, Radhakrishnan served as the governor of Jharkhand.

ALSO READ

BJP Holds Meet On Maharashtra Assembly Election Strategy

Opinion
BJP Holds Meet On Maharashtra Assembly Election Strategy
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT