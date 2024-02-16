Congress Says Income Tax Department Has Frozen Its Accounts Weeks Before Lok Sabha Polls

The Indian National Congress said its bank accounts have been frozen by the Income Tax Department weeks ahead of the nation's general election is expected to kick off.

"All our bank accounts have been frozen," Ajay Maken, treasurer of the party, said in a press conference. The tax department raised a demand of Rs 210 crore, he said, calling it politically motive action in the run-up to the election.

"Democracy doesn't exist. This is like a one-rule party," he said, adding the Congress will seek justice from the judiciary, media, and the people.