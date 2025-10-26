Congress Poll Campaign To Kick Off After Chhath, Rahul Gandhi May Visit Bihar On Oct 29-30

"A young politician always has the passion to work hard, realising that if he does not live up to the expectations of the people, he would be spoiling his career," he said.

Training his guns at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president, Gehlot alleged,

"He has sullied his reputation by making too many political about turns. At the fag end of his political career, he should reflect on the depths to which he has plunged. Once, he was seen fit to be the PM of the country. Now the people of Bihar are tired of him. They want to vote for a change."

He also charged the BJP of having 'looted the people', citing the example of electoral bonds, of which it was the biggest beneficiary, until the Supreme Court declared these as 'unconstitutional'.

"But, regrettably, the money they had realised through electoral bonds remains with them. They use this during elections to bribe voters. Opposition leaders get ED and CBI notices for transactions for a crore or two, but the BJP is able to spend millions with impunity," alleged Gehlot.