Chandigarh Bill Explained: What Is Article 240 And Why Punjab Is Protesting
The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress accused the Centre of trying to “weaken” Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh.
The Centre, on Sunday, clarified that the proposal to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 is only under consideration. It said the idea had not been cleared and there was no intention of introducing the Bill in the upcoming Winter Session, which starts on Dec. 1.
This followed after an uproar over the proposal as the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress accused the Centre of trying to “weaken” Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh. Earlier, a bulletin of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had stated that the Centre would introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2025 to place Chandigarh under Article 240.
What Article 240 Mean?
The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025 proposes a major change in the way Chandigarh is governed. The Bill seeks to place Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution. Article 240 covers Union Territories that do not have their own legislatures.
Under this Article, the President can make regulations for their administration. At present, the Article applies to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Puducherry in specific situations.
If the Bill is passed, the President would gain the same power to issue regulations for Chandigarh. The proposal is also seen as creating room for the appointment of a lieutenant governor for the city. This would be a clear shift from the current system. Right now, the Punjab governor serves as Chandigarh’s administrator.
Why Is Punjab Protesting
Punjab sees recent developments as efforts to weaken its claim over Chandigarh. The Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952 clearly identifies Chandigarh as Punjab’s capital. When Haryana was created in 1966, Chandigarh became a Union Territory and the joint capital of both states. Property in the city was divided between Punjab and Haryana in a 60:40 ratio.
Chandigarh has been the shared capital of Punjab and Haryana since the 1966 reorganisation. For nearly six decades, Punjab has asserted its claim over the city.
“A technical change, but a deeply political and emotional one,” said AAP spokesperson Neel Garg. He argued that the Punjab Governor’s long-standing role as Chandigarh’s administrator signalled Punjab’s primacy.
Other Punjab leaders also echoed similar concerns, after which the Centre clarified that any decision will be taken only after adequate consultations with all stakeholders.