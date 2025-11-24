Chandigarh Bill Explained: What Is Article 240 And Why Punjab Is Protesting

The Centre, on Sunday, clarified that the proposal to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 is only under consideration. It said the idea had not been cleared and there was no intention of introducing the Bill in the upcoming Winter Session, which starts on Dec. 1.

This followed after an uproar over the proposal as the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress accused the Centre of trying to “weaken” Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh. Earlier, a bulletin of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had stated that the Centre would introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2025 to place Chandigarh under Article 240.