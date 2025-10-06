Bypolls In 8 Seats Across J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Other States — Check Date, Other Details

By-elections for eight seats in seven states and union territories will be held on Nov. 11, according to a statement from the Election Commission of India on Monday. The votes are set to be counted on Nov. 14.

By-elections are used to fill elected offices that have been vacant between general elections. These states and union territories are Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha, Telangana and Punjab.

For Jammu and Kashmir, by-elections will be conducted in the assembly constituencies Budgam and Nagrota. Budgam's vacated seat was due to the resignation of Omar Abdullah, who had contested from two seats, winning Budgam and Ganderbal. He chose to retain Ganderbal, resigning from Budgam.

Nagrota was vacated due to the death of Devender Singh Rana, at age 59, on Oct. 31 2024, from a brief illness.

Rajasthan's by-elections will be held in Anta due to the disqualification of Kanwar Lal Meena, the politician was convicted in a criminal case where he reportedly pointed a handgun at the sub-divisional magistrate. Meena was sentenced to three years of prison.

Jharkhand's bypolls will take place in constituency Ghatsilla due to the death of Ramdas Soren. Soren passed away at age 62, on Aug 15. 2025 due to complications from a brain injury he suffered when he slipped and fell in his home.

Telangana's by-elections will be in constituency 61, Jubilee Hills due to the death of Maganti Gopinath who died from a heart attack in a hospital in Hyderabad at age 62 on June 8, 2025.

Mizoram's bypolls will be carried out in Dampa due to Lalrintluanga Sailo's death at age 65, from complicated ailments including scrub typhus on July 21, 2025.

Punjab's by-elections will be held in Tarn-Taran due to the passing away of Kashmir Singh Sohal at age 62, on June 8, 2025.

Odisha bypolls will take place on Nuapada due to Rajendra Dholakia's death at age 68 due to complications from a heart transplant at age 68.