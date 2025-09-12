Brazil’s Bolsonaro Sentenced To 27 Years In Prison For Plotting Coup

Brazil’s Supreme Court sentenced Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison for plotting a coup after his 2022 election defeat, making him the first former president convicted of such a crime in a nation long scarred by successful and failed power grabs.

The sentence was decided on Thursday by a panel of five justices who oversaw the case. Four of them voted in favor of Bolsonaro’s conviction on charges that he sought to cling to power by plotting a military coup that included plans to assassinate President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

While the charges carried a maximum sentence of 43 years in prison, the justices took into account the 70-year-old Bolsonaro’s age and ongoing health problems in determining the punishment.

Bolsonaro’s lawyers are expected to appeal his sentence. As a former head of state, he is entitled to serve his term in a special facility rather than a regular prison, though the court has not specified where.

The case is considered a landmark moment for democracy in a country that has suffered four successful coups and many more failed attempts in its history. It is also likely to have ramifications at home and abroad, potentially reshaping the 2026 election while inviting additional blowback from Donald Trump, who slapped steep US tariffs on many Brazilian goods and sanctions on a Supreme Court judge in an effort to stop the trial.

For now, the US president hasn’t given clear indication about additional measures against Brazil.

“I watched that trial. I know him pretty well — foreign leader, he was a good, I thought he was a good president of Brazil,” Trump said as he was leaving the White House on a trip to New York City. “That’s very much like they tried to do with me, but they didn’t get away with it, at all.”

Bolsonaro’s case stems from an investigation into the Jan. 8, 2023 insurrection attempt in Brasilia, where thousands of his supporters stormed federal buildings while urging the military to oust Lula a week after he took office.

Brazil’s top prosecutor charged Bolsonaro and seven allies, including military personnel and ministers from his administration, with plotting a coup and four other crimes. His lawyer argued that prosecutors failed to link him to the insurrection or any plot against Lula, adding that the coup was never actually carried out.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes cast the first vote to convict Bolsonaro on Tuesday, saying there’s “no doubt that there was an attempted coup,” and was joined by Justice Flavio Dino. Justices Carmen Lucia and Cristiano Zanin considered Bolsonaro guilty on all charges on Thursday.

The only dissenter was Justice Luiz Fux, who voted to acquit him on all charges. Claiming the panel lacked jurisdiction, he also sought to annul the case. While that bid failed, his arguments may support a possible appeal.