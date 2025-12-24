BMC Polls: Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Arrive At Seat Sharing Consensus — Details Inside

Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025BMC Polls: Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Arrive At Seat Sharing Consensus — Details Inside
The seat-sharing deal assigns 145-150 of the 227 wards to Shiv Sena (UBT), NDTV reported quoting sources.

24 Dec 2025, 02:51 PM IST i
The decision has been made public by cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, formally declaring an alliance that will redraw the power map of the financial capital, with Marathi identity making a grand comeback in the regional politics. (Photo: ANI Screengrab)
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday reunited for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

While no details of the seat-sharing between the two parties were announced, NDTV reported that 145-150 of the 227 wards will be assigned to Shiv Sena (UBT), leaving 65-70 for MNS.

A news conference was held at a luxury hotel in Worli, the constituency of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday. "I officially declare that Shiv Sena and MNS are alliance partners (for the January 15 election)," Raj Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), announced at a joint press conference this morning. "Mumbai will get a Marathi mayor," he said, assuring that that person will be from the Shiv Sena-MNS alliance.

Uddhav, seated next to him, also sounded confident. He said, "Mumbai will stay with us, come what may."

Prior to coming to the venue, Raj and Uddhav paid respect to Bal Thackeray at his memorial in Shivaji Park. They reached the venue together in Raj’s vehicle.

The family bonhomie was on full display at the press conference. Uddhav’s wife Rashmi and son Aaditya, and Raj’s wife Sharmila and son Amit were also present

Uddhav Thackeray sealed the alliance with the "batenge toh katenge" slogan by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, warning that any split and lack of unity would be catastrophic, reports NDTV.

Raj Thackeray, signaled a revival of identity politics, declared, "We will make sure that Marathi people get what they want." This Marathi pride agenda, pioneered by Bal Thackeray who is Raj's uncle and Uddhav's fathe, has periodically shaped Maharashtra's political landscape.

The Thackeray cousins also extended an invitation to people who are not happy from the Shinde Sena-BJP ruling combine. "Those who can't bear to see what is happening in the BJP can also come with us," Uddhav remarked, taking a swipe at their erstwhile BJP partners.

In the state assembly polls last year, the Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 of the 288 seats, while the MNS drew a blank.

