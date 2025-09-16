BMC Elections By January? Supreme Court Issues Key Directive To Maharashtra Poll Body

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Maharashtra State Election Commission for its failure to adhere with the earlier schedule set by the court for conducting local body elections in the state.

While extending the timeline as a one-time concession, the top court directed that elections to all local bodies in Maharashtra shall be conducted by January 31, 2026.

No further extension shall be granted, apex court said.

Notably, the civic bodies whose polls are due include the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is the civic body of Mumbai. The last election was conducted in February 2017.

