BMC Elections 2026: Mahayuti Finalises Seat Share, BJP To Contest 137 Seats, Shiv Sena At 90

The Mahayuti alliance has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Under the agreed formula as per a post on X from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 137 wards, while the Shiv Sena will field candidates in 90.

Both parties plan to allocate a portion of their seats to smaller allies within the coalition. According to a Shiv Sena press release, candidates from both BJP and Shiv Sena are expected to file their nominations on Tuesday.