BJP's Sweeping Victory At Bihar Election Great Boost For Consumption Stocks: Jefferies

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which runs the India's central government, won the power in Bihar with a big margin; this will be a good sentimental booster for consumption stocks, Jefferies said.

The incumbent state government used the cash transfer schemes effectively in the past two-to-three years, which worked as a great political swing factor. Now, over the next 12–15 months, some largest states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keral, and Assam, will go into poll. Jefferies is guessing that the governments will use the cash transfers schemes, especially for women, to earn the popularity, which will prove positive for consumption.

Bharti Airtel Ltd., Vishal Megamart Ltd., TVS Motor Co, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Marico Ltd., and Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. are top picks of Jefferies in the consumptions sector.