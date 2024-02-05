BJP To Get 370 Seats, NDA Over 400 In Lok Sabha Elections, Says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the National Democratic Alliance will cross 400 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party will get 370 seats during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

“The third term of the Bharatiya Janata Party government is not very far now. Only 100-125 days remain to go,” said PM Modi, during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

“I don't go into numbers, but I can sense the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will get 370 seats,” he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the third term will be about taking big decisions. He envisions to see India successful and prosperous in the next 1,000 years. The third term will help the BJP lay the foundation for it, he said.

“I am very confident about the future of India and have complete belief on the citizens of my country,” he said.