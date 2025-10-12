Bihar Elections 2025: BJP, NDA Allies To Declare Seat-Sharing Deal, Candidate List On Oct 12

Senior BJP leaders led by Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda met with state leaders and allies on Saturday to discuss preparations for upcoming Bihar elections.

BJP’s Bihar unit chief, Dilip Jaiswal, went on to confirm that seat-sharing arrangement among National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners is likely to be made public by Sunday.

This comes just a day ahead of the expected meeting of the Central Election Committee of the BJP, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders, to finalise the names of the party candidates for the Bihar assembly polls scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.

BJP has nearly wrapped up its seat-sharing formula with the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] and the LJP (Ram Vilas). Discussions are going on with other two allies in Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secural) supremo Jitan Ram Lam Manjhi, who is also an Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha.

NDA sources suggest the JD(U) is likely to contest around 101 or 102 seats and the BJP on one seat less than the JD(U).