BJP Ex-MP Brij Bhushan Singh Claims Education Is ‘Unnecessary’ As Jobs Are ‘Outsourced’: Report
During a Vijay Dashami event in Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Singh reportedly said that there is no need for education because jobs are outsourced.
Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has sparked a row through his comments on education while speaking at a Vijaya Dashami event on Oct. 2.
“There's no need for education, because everything in jobs has been outsourced," ABP News quoted Singh as saying, at an event held in Chhibramau in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district.
Singh, who has been involved in controversies earlier, was speaking at the Kannauj district’s customary weapon worship event. The politician also reportedly flaunted his wealth at the event, saying that he didn’t arrive in a rented helicopter, but “one I bought myself".
He even highlighted the significance of surrounding oneself with successful people in order to achieve success, according to the ABP News report.
Controversial Figure
Between 2016 and 2019, Singh, the former head of the Wrestling Federation of India, was the target of persistent protests from well-known wrestlers such as Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat. They accused him of sexual harassment.
Singh, notably, is a veteran politician from eastern Uttar Pradesh who has held six terms in the Lok Sabha. Of these, five were with the BJP and one with the Samajwadi Party. He started his political career in the 1980s as a student activist at Saket PG College in Ayodhya. Later, during the Ram Mandir agitation, he sided with BJP veteran LK Advani, and in 1991, he was elected as the first BJP MP from Gonda. In 2024, the BJP issued ticket to his son for the seat he previously held.