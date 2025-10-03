BJP Ex-MP Brij Bhushan Singh Claims Education Is ‘Unnecessary’ As Jobs Are ‘Outsourced’: Report

Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has sparked a row through his comments on education while speaking at a Vijaya Dashami event on Oct. 2.

“There's no need for education, because everything in jobs has been outsourced," ABP News quoted Singh as saying, at an event held in Chhibramau in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district.

Singh, who has been involved in controversies earlier, was speaking at the Kannauj district’s customary weapon worship event. The politician also reportedly flaunted his wealth at the event, saying that he didn’t arrive in a rented helicopter, but “one I bought myself".

He even highlighted the significance of surrounding oneself with successful people in order to achieve success, according to the ABP News report.