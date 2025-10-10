Bihar Elections: New Entrant Prashant Kishor Has History Of Designing Poll Campaigns — Here's His Scorecard

Once identified as the brains behind successful electoral campaigns such as that of Narendra Modi's in the 2011 Gujarat elections, the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and Mamata Banerjee's 2021 West Bengal assembly elections win, Prashant Kishor has entered the playing field with his newly formed Jan Suraaj Party to contend in the forthcoming Bihar assembly polls on Nov. 6 and 11, 2025.

Kishor's electoral portfolio covers a wide range of ideologies on the Indian political spectrum. Kicking off his first major campaign with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2011, the strategist has also designed campaigns for the Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress-Janata Dal (United) grand alliance that defeated the BJP in the 2015 Bihar polls after bagging 178 out of 243 seats in the state.

The JD(U) kicked him out in 2018, after appointing him as the vice-president on Oct. 16 in the same year.

Popular slogans such as 'Brand Modi' to 'Beta Kejriwal', 'Didi ke Bolo' for Banerjee to 'Halqe vich Captain' for Amarinder Singh, 'Jaganna's Navratnalu' for Jagan Mohan Reddy to 'Phir Se, Nitish' for Nitish, are all reported to be Kishor's brainchild.