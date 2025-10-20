Bihar Elections: Congress To Contest 61 Seats, To Fight Against India Bloc Partners In Several Constituencies

Reacting to the situation, a senior Congress leader, on the condition of anonymity, said, "One can't deny the fact that our top leadership failed to assess the ground situation and gave tickets to several candidates who did not deserve."

He also said, "Take the example of the Barabigha assembly, Congress nominee Gajanand Prasad Sahi lost the assembly polls in 2020 with a margin of less than 200 votes and this time he was not given a ticket."

The Congress leader also claimed that former MLA Amit Kumar Tunna from Riga and Jayesh Mangalam Singh from Bagaha have been given tickets by the party this time, even though they lost the last assembly polls with a huge margin of more than 25,000 votes.