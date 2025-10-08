Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav To Contest From Two Seats, Say Sources

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav will contest from two seats in the upcoming Bihar assembly election 2025, NDTV reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The first constituency from where he is expected to contest is his family turf Raghopur, and the other is Phulparas, where the sitting MLA is Sheela Kumari of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United).

This is a developing story