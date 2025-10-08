Business NewsPoliticsBihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav To Contest From Two Seats, Say Sources
ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav To Contest From Two Seats, Say Sources

Tejashwi Yadav could contest from family turf Raghopur, along with Phulpuras, which is currently held by the JD(U).

08 Oct 2025, 04:19 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo: Tejashwi Yadav/X)</p></div>
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo: Tejashwi Yadav/X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav will contest from two seats in the upcoming Bihar assembly election 2025, NDTV reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The first constituency from where he is expected to contest is his family turf Raghopur, and the other is Phulparas, where the sitting MLA is Sheela Kumari of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United).

This is a developing story

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT