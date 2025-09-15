Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi Boosts BJP Campaign With Rs 36,000 Crore Infra Push

Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the Purnea district to launch several development projects worth over Rs 36,000 crore, and to address a public rally.

PM Modi, during his speech, highlighted the developmental work of the government, while also launching a blistering attack on the Opposition. This comes as the electioneering phase heats up in Bihar, which is set to go to polls later this year.