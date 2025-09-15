Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi Boosts BJP Campaign With Rs 36,000 Crore Infra Push
"The double-engine government is continuously working to make the lives of the people of Bihar easier," PM Modi said.
Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the Purnea district to launch several development projects worth over Rs 36,000 crore, and to address a public rally.
PM Modi, during his speech, highlighted the developmental work of the government, while also launching a blistering attack on the Opposition. This comes as the electioneering phase heats up in Bihar, which is set to go to polls later this year.
#WATCH | Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Interim Terminal Building at New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2025
Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore at Purnea.
(Source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/zYQpGZFTYn
PM Modi In Bihar
Here's what the prime minister did during his packed schedule in Bihar on Sept. 15:
Inaugurated a newly developed terminal building at Purnea airport, which will enhance passenger handling capacity in the region.
Flagged off the first flight on the Purnea-Kolkata route.
Laid the foundation stone for a 3x800 MW thermal power facility worth Rs 25,000 crore at Pirpainti, Bhagalpur. This is the state's largest private sector investment.
Laid the foundation stone for Phase 1 of the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project worth over Rs 2,680 crore.
Inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for rail projects and flagged off multiple trains in Bihar during the day.
Laid the foundation stones for the rail line between Bikramshila – Katareah, worth over Rs 2,170 crore, providing direct connectivity across the river Ganga.
Inaugurated a new rail line between Arariya and Galgalia, which was built at a cost of Rs 4,410 crore.
Flagged off a train in the Araria–Galgalia (Thakurganj) section, which establishes direct rail connectivity between Araria and Kishanganj districts, significantly improving access across northeastern Bihar.
Launched the Vande Bharat Express train between Jogbani and Danapur, directly benefitting districts such as Araria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa, Khagaria, Begusarai, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, and Patna.
Flagged off Amrit Bharat Express trains between Saharsa and Chheharta (Amritsar) and Jogbani and Erode.
Participated in Griha Pravesh ceremonies for 35,000 rural beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin and 5,920 under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Urban and handed over keys to a few beneficiaries.
Distributed community investment funds of around Rs 500 crore to cluster-level federations under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission in Bihar and handed over cheques to a few cluster-level federations (CLFs) heads.
à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¨ à¤à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¡à¤¬à¤² à¤à¤à¤à¤¨ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤²à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤¾à¤® à¤à¤° à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¥ à¤¹à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¡à¤¼ à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤¯à¥ à¤à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤²à¥à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤£-à¤¶à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¤° à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¸à¤¨à¥à¤¨ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ https://t.co/mHT2VGjbOV— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2025
In a post on X, Modi said, "The double-engine government is continuously working to make the lives of the people of Bihar easier. Today, I am extremely pleased to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth thousands of crores from Purnea."
Bihar Elections
The 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is expected to be held around November. The dates are not declared yet by the Election Commission of India.