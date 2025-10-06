Bihar Elections 2025 Opinion Poll: BJP-JD(U) Alliance To Retain Power With About 150 Seats, Says Matriz Survey

The National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, headed by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (United), are poised to retain power in the state with around 150 seats, according to an opinion released by research agency Matriz, in tie-up with news agency IANS.

The survey says that the NDA is poised to secure 49% of the total votes — sufficient to ensure a full majority victory in the assembly polls. The Opposition bloc, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, are projected to win only 36% of the votes.

Others, or non-aligned players, could bag about 15% of the overall voteshare, it said. This may include Jan Suraaj, the political party floated by former poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

The BJP is projected to win 80-85 seats, and the JD(U) 60-65. The takes the estimated cumulative tally of the two parties to 140-150 seats, significantly higher than the halfway-majority mark of 122 constituencies.

Among smaller NDA allies, Jitin Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awami Morcha (Secular) is projected to win three seats, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party 4-6, and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha 1-2.