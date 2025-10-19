Bihar Elections 2025: Independent Poll Candidate Drops Out At Father's Orders
Bihar Elections 2025: Arijit's father, Ashwini Choubey, had represented the Bhagalpur constituency between 1995 and 2010.
In an unprecedented development, Arjit Shashwat Choubey, son of former Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, has opted out of polls after receiving a phone call from his father, reported NDTV.
Arijit Choubey, who belongs to Bhagalpur, was about to file a nomination as an independent candidate after failing to receive a ticket from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But upon reaching the premises of the district collectorate, he received a phone call that changed everything.
The call came when Arijit was standing by in front of the reporters, waiting to speak to them. After a few words of whispers, the candidate suddenly turned back and did not file for candidature.
Later, Arijit Choubey explained the decision, stating that his father had given clear instructions not to run as an independent and stand by the BJP, despite failing to receive a ticket.
ALSO READ
Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath Among BJP's Star Campaigners — Check Full List
"You are in the BJP and will remain in the BJP," he quoted the former minister as saying.
Respecting his father's wishes, the 43-year-old, who admitted he had been under constant pressure from the BJP after announcing his decision to contest as an independent, turned back.
"Today, my father and even my mother spoke to me. It was instruction from the BJP's top leadership," he told reporters. "How can I disobey them? I cannot rebel against my party and country or turn to oppose them," he added.
Arijit's father, Ashwini Choubey, had represented the Bhagalpur constituency between 1995 and 2010. Since then, Congress' Ajeet Sharma has been representing the constituency, which is located in the southeastern part of the state.
This time around, Ajeet Sharma will be going up against Rohit Pandey once again after winning the last election by one thousand odd votes.