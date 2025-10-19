Bihar Elections 2025: Independent Poll Candidate Drops Out At Father's Orders

In an unprecedented development, Arjit Shashwat Choubey, son of former Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, has opted out of polls after receiving a phone call from his father, reported NDTV.

Arijit Choubey, who belongs to Bhagalpur, was about to file a nomination as an independent candidate after failing to receive a ticket from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But upon reaching the premises of the district collectorate, he received a phone call that changed everything.

The call came when Arijit was standing by in front of the reporters, waiting to speak to them. After a few words of whispers, the candidate suddenly turned back and did not file for candidature.

Later, Arijit Choubey explained the decision, stating that his father had given clear instructions not to run as an independent and stand by the BJP, despite failing to receive a ticket.