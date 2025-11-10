Bihar Elections 2025: How To Download Voter ID Online Through DigiLocker App On Your Phone

As the second phase of the Bihar Elections commence, having access to a voter ID card is of utmost importance to exercise one's constitutional right to vote.

The Election Commision of India is now offering digital versions of the voter ID card through the DigiLocker application. NDTV Profit breaks down how one can go about procuring it:

Formally known as e-EPIC or electronic Electors Photo Identity Card, the digital voter ID is legally recognised as proof of identity. To access it one must download the DigiLocker app from either Google Play Store for mobile phones with Android operating systems and App Store for those with iOS operating systems.

DigiLocker functions as cloud storage for essential government documents keeping items such as Aadhaar card, educational graduation certificates and driver's licenses in one secure location.

After downloading the DigiLocker app, the users needs to link their account to it via Aadhaar number; they can also use their mobile number for this.

Users need to enter either and include a six digit security PIN. Those signing in for the first time need to complete an authentication process for this.

After doing so, users need to locate the "Search Documents" section on the dashboard and type "Election Commission of India", "Voter ID", or "EPIC" into the search bar. A result called "Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC)" will pop up, users must select it.

On selection, it will ask the user to enter the official EPIC number, which is present in the physical copy of the voter ID. It will then pre-fill the user's personal details (like name, birth date and gender) into its database.

After confirming them, users need to click the "Get Document" button which will prompt DigiLocket to get the authentic e-EPIC for the user from the ECI database.

The digital document should show up under the "Issued Documents" section and can be accessed and downloaded directly to the user's phone.