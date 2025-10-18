Bihar Elections 2025: Election Commission Announces Paid Holiday On Polling Day

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar, 2025 and bye-elections in eight Assembly Constituencies. The ECI has also announced a paid holiday on polling day.

The dates of poll in Bihar have been fixed on Nov. 6, 2025 (Thursday) for Phase-I and Nov. 11 (Tuesday) for Phase-II and the bye-elections to all the 8 ACs are also to be held on Nov. 11.

As per Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking, or any other establishment, and entitled to vote at an election to the House of the People or to the Legislative Assembly of a State/UT, shall be granted a paid holiday on the day of poll.