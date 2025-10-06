Bihar Elections 2025 Dates: Check Full List Of Seats Going To Polls In Phase 2 On Nov 11

Bihar has a total of 7.43 crore registered voters, following the successful completion of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise conducted by the Election Commission. The SIR led to the removal of 68.5 lakh voters, and addition of around 21 lakh new voters.

Around 90,000 polling stations have been earmarked with the polls, 100% webcasting to allow officials to monitor the process, the EC said.

In the 2020 assembly polls, Bihar had recorded a 56.93% voter turnout, of which 59.69% were women and 54.45% men.

There will also be an increased deployment of central armed police forces, due to the increase in polling booths and fewer phases of elections. In 2020, the polls were conducted in three rounds.

Also, this will be the first election to be conducted under the watch of Gyanesh Kumar, who took over as the Chief Election Commissioner in February this year.

The Bihar assembly polls are primarily seen as a contest between the National Democratic Alliance, which includes the BJP and the JD(U) as the key players; and the Mahagathbandhan led by the RJD-Congress combine.